Post-Tropical Storm Lee has come and gone, and Sunday looks to be a beautiful day in Maine.

Expect lots of sun and warm mid-September temperatures. The beautiful weather will help with the clean up efforts from Lee.

Thousands of Mainers are still without power as of Sunday morning. Midcoast and Down East Maine took the brunt of the damage.

Both CMP and Versant are expecting to have power restored to the whole state by Monday or Tuesday.

Temps on Sunday will make a run at the mid-to-upper 70s.

By Sunday morning, wave height will be back to a much more manageable 3-6 feet.

Maine’s next weather maker will bring a round of rain on Monday into Tuesday morning.

An inch or two of rain is possible in that window.

After that, it appears we’re headed into an amazing stretch of early autumn weather in Maine.