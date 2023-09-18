When you start waking up to crisp fall air, you know that it’s apple picking season.

There’s plenty of things to do in the fall months, from perusing pumpkin patches to sampling apple cider.

One of the most accessible fall pastimes is apple picking — an activity that is sure to create memories along with offering the perfect backdrop for your photos with friends and family.

If you’re hoping to get out and to an orchard this fall, we’ve put together a map of some of the most popular places to pick up a bushel — or gather your own.