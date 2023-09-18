When you start waking up to crisp fall air, you know that it’s apple picking season.
There’s plenty of things to do in the fall months, from perusing pumpkin patches to sampling apple cider.
One of the most accessible fall pastimes is apple picking — an activity that is sure to create memories along with offering the perfect backdrop for your photos with friends and family.
If you’re hoping to get out and to an orchard this fall, we’ve put together a map of some of the most popular places to pick up a bushel — or gather your own.
- Apple Acres Farm
- Bailey’s Orchard
- Boothby’s Orchard and Farm
- Brackett Orchards
- Cayford Orchards
- Chick’s Apple and Berry Farm
- Coopers Farms Inc.
- County Fair Farm
- Elwell Organic Orchard
- Five Fields Farm
- Gathering Winds Farm & Orchard
- Gile’s Family Farm
- Greenwood Orchards
- Hansels Orchard
- Hardy Farms Orchards
- Harris Farm
- Hazel Hill Orchard
- Hillcrest Orchards
- Hope Orchards
- Kelly Orchards
- Kents Hill Orchard
- Rocky Ridge Orchard
- Lemieux’s Orchard
- Libby & Son U Picks
- Maine-ly Apples
- McDougal Orchards
- McElwain’s Strawberry Farm
- Morrison Hill Orchard
- MSAD #1 Educational Farm
- Mullis Orchards
- North Chester Orchard
- North Star Orchards
- Orchard Ridge Farm
- Pleasant Pond Orchard
- Randall Orchards
- Ricker Hill Orchards
- Robinson’s Orchard
- Rollins Orchard
- Romac Orchards
- Rowe’s House of Apples
- Sandy River Apples
- School House Farm
- Snell Family Farm
- Spiller Farm
- Sparrowhawk Orchard
- Stukas Orchard
- Sullivan Orchard
- Sweetser’s Apple Barrel and Orchards
- The Apple Farm
- The Orchard at Chase Farms
- Thompson’s Orchard
- Treworgy Family Orchards
- Vista of Maine Tasting Room – Vineyard, Orchard & Cidery
- Wallingford’s Fruit House
- Willow Pond Farm