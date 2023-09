A worker died Friday while paving a road in the town of Oxford.

Mark Francis, 48, of Auburn was working on Route 26, also known as Main Street, about 11:40 a.m. when he was hit by a co-worker in front of NAPA Auto Parts, according to the Sun Journal.

Francis died at the scene.

Francis was working as part of a crew with DMR Sealcoating and Paving of Lewiston, the Sun Journal reported.

The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating his death.