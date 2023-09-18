Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

Allegations have surfaced that President Joe Biden’s administration has prompted the media to downplay the impeachment inquiry and to denigrate Republicans who support it. That claim seems to be substantiated by a recent Los Angeles Times editorial, republished in part by the Bangor Daily News on Sept. 14.

Is this a preview of future articles marginalizing the GOP attempt to reveal the extent of the chief executive’s alleged actions, which, after 50 years of “public service,” were apparently able to aggrandize to himself and family considerable real estate holdings and alleged off-shore bank accounts without a product to sell? Will we be persuaded to accept that the activities witnessed through the lens of the infamous son’s laptop computer, reportedly recorded phone calls, video clips and sworn testimony from Biden family business associates and government whistleblowers are aberrations, merely Russian disinformation; that the congressional hearings convened by the Judiciary and Oversight committees to investigate those activities were partisan posturing?

Will the BDN editorial board be a reinforcement in the circular wagon train protecting Biden by regurgitating articles diverting attention away from the inquiry and focusing attention on the former president, whom, they will likely remind you, was impeached twice for more serious offenses and has been criminally indicted in several jurisdictions? How about just the facts?

Ron Goldstone

Hampden