To celebrate continued efforts to help restore the legendary Atlantic salmon to more sustainable levels, the Downeast Salmon Federation this week is hosting an open house in Down East Maine.

The free event runs from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the federation’s facility in East Machias. Food offerings will include ice cream and locally sourced smoked fish, while activities will include fly casting and fish conservation education.

The open house, which will cater to all ages, will be held at DSF’s Peter Gray Hatchery Building at 13 Willow St. on the East Machias River. The event will include an award ceremony with the “Passing of the Paddle” to this year’s recipient, Charlie Harriman.

The DSF receives support from fundraising at the community, regional, state and national levels. It also is backed by grants and donations, which make gatherings such as the open house possible.

A program sponsored by an anonymous family foundation matches every dollar donated to the organization by a new member.

For event information, email at info@mainesalmonrivers.org or call the main office at 207-483-4336. Donations are also accepted via mainesalmonrivers.org/donate.