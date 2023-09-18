Over in Rockland, there’s a pair of identical twins putting Oceanside football on the map.

Through three games this season, quarterback Cohen Galley has passed and ran for 15 total touchdowns, and his favorite wide receiver Carter Galley has four touchdowns plus 287 yards.

The senior duo is averaging a hefty 20.2 yards per completion, and has led Oceanside to a flawless 3-0 record. The Mariners have averaged 42.6 points per game along the way.

“I know how he moves, and where he’s going to be at the right times,” Cohen said about his twin brother Carter. “We’ve been playing together since second grade.”

“I know where he’s gonna place the ball,” Carter said of Cohen. “I know where to go.”

The Galley twins’ chemistry and athleticism have been integral to a recent resurgence in Oceanside football.

Cohen and Carter Galley as elementary schoolers playing pee wee football. Credit: Courtesy of Brad Galley

In 2021, the Mariners averaged a mere 10.6 points per game, and managed only two wins. In 2022, Oceanside’s scoring average ballooned to 38.6 points per game, as the team went on to finish 6-3 in the regular season and earn the honors of Big 11 Coach of the Year (first-year head coach Sam Weiss), first-team all-conference quarterback (Cohen Galley) and Class C North Player of the Year (junior running back Aiden Sergent).

The team’s renaissance has created a buzz in the Rockland community.

“Everyone was super excited for the rest of the year,” Cohen said in reference to Oceanside’s 2022 home opener, a 54-14 win over Maine Central Institute. “We kept getting more fans game by game.”

What’s notable about Oceanside’s breakout year is that Carter missed most of last season with an ankle injury, and it was Cohen’s first time not splitting snaps with his brother. With a year to master Weiss’ system, get back to full strength and ease into their new full-time roles, the Galley twins are primed to lead Oceanside to new heights.

“We kind of expect to beat everyone; the offense is so fast-paced,” Carter said. “We have a solid core group, and a lot of athletes at our school. We’ve all learned a lot from Weiss.”

Under Weiss’ system, Oceanside’s up-tempo offense is capable of consistently converting on fourth down, and going for two after touchdowns.

Their motto is to aim for 50 points a game.

“The goal is the state championship,” Cohen said. “We just gotta keep our eyes on that, and get better every week.”

Oceanside has never won a state title in program history, but the Galley twins and company are on a mission this year.

Oceanside’s Carter Galley evades Hermon’s Sam Hopkins during a game in Hermon on September 8, 2023. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN

So far, the Mariners have dominated 2021 state champs Cape Elizabeth 50-12, and blanked an upstart Hampden Academy team 40-0. The coup de grace for Oceanside was a convincing week two victory over Hermon away, 38-24.

Oceanside lost to Hermon twice last year, including in the Class C North regional semifinal, 49-28. Hermon’s run game overpowered Oceanside, but the Mariners have made the adjustment and vastly improved their run defense this offseason.

“Everyone got a little older, a little more mature,” Cohen said. “The biggest part of this year is our line.”

With a stronger, smarter defense and proven offensive capabilities, be prepared to watch Cohen, Carter and the Mariners make some noise in the high school football playoffs this October and November.

“We’re not done yet; we’ve got way more to prove.”