On the heels of receiving a Mainebiz Best Place to Work – Large Employer award this August, Bangor Savings Bank today announces the promotion of three commercial banking leaders to serve in the Maine market: Diane Donaldson – SVP, Commercial Banking Team lead (York and Cumberland counties); Jarrod Guimond – SVP, Commercial Banking Team lead (Northern Maine); and Laura Huddy – SVP, director of Commercial Credit and Portfolio Management.

Donaldson, who joined the Bank in 2008 and has held multiple roles within the Commercial Banking department, will now assume responsibilities for all commercial bank operations in Maine’s York and Cumberland counties. A resident of Portland where she lives with her husband and raised two grown sons, she is based in the Bank’s 280 Fore Street Office in Portland and brings 30-plus years of banking experience to the table. Outside of her work at the Bank, Donaldson serves on the board of directors for Sweetser and 75 State Street and on committees with Avesta Housing and Genesis Loan Fund. In her free time, she enjoys downhill skiing, kayaking, golfing and pickleball.

Since joining the Bank in 2001 as a branch teller, Guimond has held various positions within the Bank, primarily in commercial banking. He most recently served as a commercial relationship manager for seven years before being promoted to team lead for the Bank’s Northern Maine region. Based out of the Bank’s Bangor headquarters, Guimond currently serves on the Eastern Maine Development Corporation Board of Directors and coaches ice hockey in his free time. He holds a master of business administration from Husson University and a bachelor of science in business administration and management from the University of Southern Maine.

Since joining the Bank in 2008, Huddy has held multiple roles within the Commercial Banking department, including commercial credit analyst, commercial portfolio manager, commercial relationship manager and, most recently, SVP, Commercial Banking Team lead. In her new role — based out of the Bank’s 280 Fore Street office in Portland — she will provide strategic direction and oversight of the commercial credit functions and overall business purpose loan portfolio. Huddy holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Southern Maine. She lives in Cumberland with her husband, children and two dogs, and enjoys family travel and painting in her free time.