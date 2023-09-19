Join Friends of Sears Island for a guided fern walk on Thursday, Sept. 28 from 10 a.m. to noon. Maine Master Naturalist Karen Johnson will lead a leisurely exploration of the ferns on Sears Island while discussing their ecology and field identification. We will meet at the picnic tables to review some botanic terms and then visit the plants to examine their fertile fronds in early fall! Identifying Ferns the Easy Way by Lynn Levine will be used as a resource.



This event is free and open to the public. Sears Island is located at the end of Sears Island Road off Route 1, just east of Searsport. Participants should park along the causeway at the end of the road and meet at the picnic tables just beyond the island gate by 10 a.m. Bring water, a snack, insect repellent, and come dressed for a walk in the woods. Pets are not permitted at this program. In the event of drizzle or light rain, we will walk with umbrellas, but if there is steady rain, the program will have a rain date of Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. For more information and updates, visit friendsofsearsisland.org or facebook.com/friendsofsearsisland.