FALMOUTH — University of Maine Cooperative Extension is offering an eight-hour ServSafe Food Protection Manager course 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26 at the Cumberland County Extension office, 75 Clearwater Drive.

The course will help prepare students for the ServSafe Food Protection Manager Certification exam. The exam will immediately follow the course.

This nationally-recognized certification is for anyone working in the food industry, including nonprofit organizations. The course covers topics such as food safety; personal hygiene; preventing cross-contamination; cleaning and sanitizing; time and temperature control; and receiving and storing food. Students will receive the seventh edition of the ServSafe Manager book, a diagnostic exam and a practice exam approximately two weeks prior to the course.

The $140 fee covers the cost of the class, materials and exam. Registration is open and can be done on the program webpage through Oct. 12. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, call the Cumberland County office at 207-781-6099 or 800-287-1471 (in Maine), or email ksavoie@maine.edu.