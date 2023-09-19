A distracted driver rear-ended a school bus in Orrington on Monday morning.

The school bus was traveling on Route 15 about 7:30 a.m. when the SUV rear-ended it, according to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.

The SUV’s driver, whom the sheriff’s office didn’t identify, allegedly was distracted by a child in the vehicle.

Only the driver and one student were aboard the school bus at the time of the crash.

No one was injured in the SUV or school bus.

The crash remains under investigation, and the sheriff’s office said Monday afternoon that no additional information is being released at this time.