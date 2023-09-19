A Freedom man is recovering after spending several hours pinned under an ATV on Tuesday.

Ralph Littlefield Jr., 73, was driving an ATV on his property when his front wheel caught a muddy rut while driving down a slight slope, which caused his ATV to flip over on top of him, Mark Latti, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife said in a press release.

Littlefield and his wife customarily checked in with each other every three hours. When he didn’t, she started making phone calls in an attempt to locate him, Latti said.

Emergency workers responded to a call of a flipped ATV at about 2 p.m., Latti said. Neighbors along with fire and emergency management workers found Littlefield still stuck under the machine but conscious and alert. After removing the ATV, they carried him out on a litter and brought him by ATV to a waiting ambulance and then to the hospital.

Latti said Littlefield was discharged from the hospital “and is home and doing well.”