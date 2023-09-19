Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to an unknown hero we met at a gas station just west of Bangor. My husband and I are from Ontario, and drove to Nova Scotia and planned to drive home through the United States. Once in Bangor we discovered that none of our bank/credit cards would work, though our banks assured us that they would. In tears, I left the gas station with no idea how we would get gas to get home.

This stranger approached me and gave us cash, enough to get gas and back across the border. I cannot thank you enough for your kindness. We made it back, and found out our chips had all been damaged. I would really like to repay this gentleman if possible, and if we never find out who you are, we will pay it forward. Love from Ontario.

Leslie-Ann Noonan

Port McNicoll, Ontario