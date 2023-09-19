U.S. Sen. Susan Collins said she would wear a bikini to the Senate floor in a mocking protest of changes to the Senate dress code that would allow more casual clothing.

“I plan to wear a bikini tomorrow to the Senate floor,” Collins joked to reporters on Monday.

Collins said she believes dropping the dress code deals a blow to the dignity of the Senate.

“I think there is a certain dignity that we should be maintaining in the Senate, and to do away with the dress code, to me, debases the institution,” she said.

Other GOP senators shared similar thoughts about the change, which was instituted by Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York.

Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said he’s “not a big fan,” Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas said it’s a “sad day in the Senate,” Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia called the rules “terrible,” and Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa said, “It stinks.”