SACO – Saco Valley Land Trust and the Saco Museum are hosting a free and educational walk on Saturday, Sept. 23 at the Middle Goosefare Trail in Saco.

While SVLT owns the property, Saco Bay Trails manages the Middle Goosefare Trail with the help of several committed volunteers. The property was once used by the community to ice skate when the wetland froze over. Today, many walk the trails and have lunch at the picnic area with a scenic overlook of a small clearing.

A history walk provided by the Saco Museum will commence at 3:30 p.m. It will feature local history of the property and its previous land owners, including the Brandt Family.

Participants should park at the northernmost trailhead just off of Route 1 located at 742 Portland Road. Attendees can park at the Citgo Gas Station and meet at the kiosk behind the station. This walk is free and open to all. Those with difficulty walking should bring hiking poles to navigate the steep and uneven sections of the path. The walk will be about an hour long and less than a mile total.

Learn more about this event on Saco Valley Land Trust’s website, www.sacovalleylandtrust.org/events.