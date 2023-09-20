FARMINGTON — The University of Maine at Farmington has once again been named a “Best College” by U.S. News & World Report giving it top 10 rankings for value and affordable access within its Carnegie classification.

The recently announced national rankings for 2024 named Farmington No. 2 in Top Performers on Social Mobility, No. 6 in Best Value and No. 7 in Top Public Schools.

UMF’s continuing commitment to providing access to an affordable quality education is reflected in its jump in the rankings from No. 6 to No. 2 as a Top Performer in Social Mobility and No. 7 to No. 6 as a Best Value based on academic quality and cost.

These rankings recognize the quality of a Farmington education and how well it provides affordable access to higher education and graduates students from lower family incomes. According to U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona’s 2023 remarks on college rankings, delivering value and upward mobility is what truly matters when it comes to a college education.

“We are proud of this national recognition. Farmington offers Maine students a high quality, affordable education that prepares its graduates for professional careers. We educate high school graduates, transfers from community colleges and graduate students seeking to advance in their careers,” said Joseph McDonnell, UMF president.

The 2024 U.S. News Best Colleges rankings includes 1,486 regionally accredited schools. UMF is ranked in the Carnegie classification of Regional Colleges in the North. Like National Universities, Regional Universities and Colleges offer a full range of undergraduate programs and provide graduate education at the master’s level with few if any doctoral programs.