A Tuesday night fire has damaged a former World War II hangar containing several businesses at the old Houlton International Airport site.

The building houses Tiny Homes of Maine and a couple of marijuana dispensaries, among other businesses, according to Houlton Fire Chief Milton Cone.

The fire marshal’s office has been called to help determine the cause. There were no injuries, Cone said Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were back at the station by 1 a.m. Wednesday.

The main building was damaged, but two pieces of it are still standing, Cone said. He did not have a list yet of all of the businesses affected.

The department sent 29 firefighters and five pieces of equipment, Cone said.