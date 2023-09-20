Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the high 60s to low 70s from north to south, with partly to mostly sunny skies throughout the state. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
George Soros’ foundation denies giving money specifically to buy Maine newspapers
The Maine papers have not disclosed their exact funders, something that their leaders said they plan to do without providing details.
National extremist groups are behind recent attacks in Maine municipal meetings
In the past week, extremists interrupted meetings in Bangor, Hallowell and Portland with antisemitic, racist and homophobic rants.
Northern Light accused of causing permanent nerve damage in Maine man’s leg
Eastern Maine Medical Center denied the allegations, saying the injuries the man allegedly sustained were from risks he assumed.
Bangor gives another $1.4M in COVID relief funding
That funding will support creating a Wabanaki youth center, renovating a historic child care center and potentially creating a resource hub for local nonprofits.
Former Orono employee settles discrimination complaint for $110,000
It’s Orono’s second major settlement of a discrimination complaint in the last seven years.
Quirky restaurant and gaming center brings fantastical adventures to Houlton
For those really ready for a stiff test, there’s the $150, 8.5-pound meal, fondly called the Doomster Fire Challenge.
Aroostook County could be sitting on a tourism treasure
The County already succeeds with winter tourism, but groups are seeking to boost two routes for summer visitors.
How a Maine school district is dealing with repeated hoax threats
The first bomb threat at Mt. Ararat, left on a staff member’s voicemail over the weekend, led to school being canceled Monday.
3 things we learned from Portland’s 1st mayoral debate
The intertwined housing affordability and homelessness crises defined the debate co-hosted by the Bangor Daily News on Tuesday evening.
5 North field hockey teams to watch this season
The season is in full swing and some well-established programs are off to a fast start.
See moose and stunning views of Katahdin on this 15-mile trail network
The attractions of the Katahdin region are blooming beyond Baxter State Park on the Penobscot River Trails.
Cooling and care make bear the tastiest of Maine wild game meat
“It wasn’t that folks were opposed to baiting, the hard work involved or the killing of bears. The aversion was always to the meat.”
Here’s the trick to keep your apples crisp
Properly storing the fruit is the difference between a crispy treat and an unpleasant mushy surprise.
In other Maine news …
Susan Collins protests dress code change, saying she will ‘wear a bikini’
Maine has seen an uptick of E. coli contamination in water
Brewer father will spend 6 years in prison for killing 6-week-old son
Distracted driver rear-ends school bus in Orrington
Presque Isle schools to hire an ESOL teacher for a growing need
Lubec man sentenced to 32 years in shooting death of girlfriend
Maine pizza restaurant named to New York Times’ top-50 list
Maine judge accused of drunken driving wants jury trial
Freedom man pinned under ATV several hours
Acadia’s fall foliage is peaking later because of climate change
Student hit by car in Lewiston
Housing and homelessness are at the center of Portland’s mayoral race
Hate speech halts Portland City Council meeting
Monte’s sees unprecedented demand after Barstool pizza review
Bangor soccer girls remain unbeaten with 2-0 win over Mt. Ararat