Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the high 60s to low 70s from north to south, with partly to mostly sunny skies throughout the state. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The Maine papers have not disclosed their exact funders, something that their leaders said they plan to do without providing details.

In the past week, extremists interrupted meetings in Bangor, Hallowell and Portland with antisemitic, racist and homophobic rants.

Eastern Maine Medical Center denied the allegations, saying the injuries the man allegedly sustained were from risks he assumed.

That funding will support creating a Wabanaki youth center, renovating a historic child care center and potentially creating a resource hub for local nonprofits.

It’s Orono’s second major settlement of a discrimination complaint in the last seven years.

For those really ready for a stiff test, there’s the $150, 8.5-pound meal, fondly called the Doomster Fire Challenge.

The County already succeeds with winter tourism, but groups are seeking to boost two routes for summer visitors.

The first bomb threat at Mt. Ararat, left on a staff member’s voicemail over the weekend, led to school being canceled Monday.

The intertwined housing affordability and homelessness crises defined the debate co-hosted by the Bangor Daily News on Tuesday evening.

The season is in full swing and some well-established programs are off to a fast start.

The attractions of the Katahdin region are blooming beyond Baxter State Park on the Penobscot River Trails.

“It wasn’t that folks were opposed to baiting, the hard work involved or the killing of bears. The aversion was always to the meat.”

Properly storing the fruit is the difference between a crispy treat and an unpleasant mushy surprise.

In other Maine news …

Susan Collins protests dress code change, saying she will ‘wear a bikini’

Maine has seen an uptick of E. coli contamination in water

Brewer father will spend 6 years in prison for killing 6-week-old son

Distracted driver rear-ends school bus in Orrington

Presque Isle schools to hire an ESOL teacher for a growing need

Lubec man sentenced to 32 years in shooting death of girlfriend

Maine pizza restaurant named to New York Times’ top-50 list

Maine judge accused of drunken driving wants jury trial

Freedom man pinned under ATV several hours

Acadia’s fall foliage is peaking later because of climate change

Student hit by car in Lewiston

Housing and homelessness are at the center of Portland’s mayoral race

Hate speech halts Portland City Council meeting

Monte’s sees unprecedented demand after Barstool pizza review

Bangor soccer girls remain unbeaten with 2-0 win over Mt. Ararat