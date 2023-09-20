This story will be updated.

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — A welcoming and affirming church was vandalized with hate-filled graffiti targeting the LGBTQ+ community Tuesday.

The vandals also tore down one of the church’s Pride flags.

It is the latest act of hate reported in Maine.

The graffiti was discovered Tuesday afternoon at the United Church of Christ at 27 Church St., and reported to the Presque Isle Police Department.

Much of the graffiti was on the left side of the church building and was immediately painted over.

“Everybody is tremendously sad that there’s someone out there with such a hateful viewpoint,” Fort Fairfield Pastor Diane Langworthy said.