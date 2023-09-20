The BDN Editorial Board operates independently from the newsroom, and does not set policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com.

Disagreement in Congress took a new turn this week, with some Senate Republicans objecting to a newly relaxed Senate dress code from Democratic leadership. Our main thought on the matter is this: The most fashionable thing senators and their colleagues in the House of Representatives could do right now would be to fund the government and avoid a federal shutdown.

We care much more about the work lawmakers do or so far, mostly haven’t done (yes, the Senate Appropriations Committee has passed spending bills, although much work remains to be done in the Senate, too) than how they dress. Senators and representatives can show respect both for their institutions and for the American people, first and foremost, by doing their jobs. That means avoiding a costly and unnecessary government shutdown with current federal funding slated to run out at the end of the month.

The current fashion debate appears to be driven by Democratic U.S. Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania and his preference for sweatshirts and shorts. As reported by NBC News, the change in these informal rules will allow this kind of recreation-like clothing on the Senate floor.

“Aren’t there more important things we should be talking about rather than if I dress like a slob?” Fetterman told MSNBC.

Absolutely. But frankly, the easiest way to avoid this whole conversation would be for Fetterman not to dress “like a slob” (his words) in the first place.

We’re very sympathetic to Fetterman’s health struggles, have recognized the importance of him taking the time he needed to receive treatment for clinical depression following a stroke and don’t take issue with the idea that he (or anyone else working in the midst of a medical issue) be afforded accommodations to balance work and health realities.

Dress codes, to be sure, can sometimes be stodgy, outdated, sexist and religiously limiting. We’re fine with the relaxing of business attire norms generally to address these issues, but there still should be basic standards in places like the U.S. Senate. And not to sound stodgy ourselves, but shorts and a sweatshirt don’t cut it.

If Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is looking for further input on the dress code, “No shoes, no shirt, no Senate service” sounds about right to us. Senators could also add “no shorts” to the rules and it would be just fine with us.

Again, we’d rather be talking about lawmakers rolling up their sleeves to pass appropriations bills, not whether their outfits have sleeves. But since we’re on the subject, we’ll point out that the fashion expectations and requirements are arguably much easier for male senators like Fetterman than their female counterparts. A male senator could probably wear the same suit all week without anyone giving it a second thought. A female senator might face a different level of scrutiny. Consider the attention U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s style choices receive, for example.

With all of this in mind, we don’t think it’s asking too much for Fetterman or others to put some pants on.

Ultimately, we care less about members of Congress looking sloppy and more about their work being sloppy. There should be a basic level of respect for the Senate as an institution, yes, but senators also need to continually earn that respect from the American people. They do that by actually doing their jobs, not by dressing a certain way.