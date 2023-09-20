Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

In regards to the Sept. 13 article in the BDN, “Antisemitic 9/11 flyers appear in Portland on anniversary of attacks,” it is obscene that we are seeing all this Nazi BS almost weekly in Maine’s news. Americans can no longer afford to fete World War II veterans and events without being hypocritical and insulting the Greatest Generation, who fought to defeat the Nazis and fascism in general. Further, Carl Currie’s comment, “It didn’t shock me…” shocked me! We must never, never normalize the actions of such thugs. Never.

Let me say it loud and clear: Nazis and other fascists have no place in this world. Shut them down at every opportunity. Society in the 1930s ignored and normalized Nazism and look how that turned out.

Mindy Washington

Millinocket