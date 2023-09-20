The Bruins are officially Brad Marchand’s team.

Boston announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Marchand will be the next captain ahead of the centennial season, succeeding Patrice Bergeron who announced his retirement after 20 NHL seasons.

Marchand has long been a leader on and off the ice for the Bruins, especially over the last couple of seasons. After emerging into the league in 2009-10, he earned himself a bit of reputation for his play that earned him suspensions and fines throughout the course of his career.

Marchand has cleaned up his play, though, and has become a consistent offensive force for Boston in its lineup, scoring at least 20 goals in all but two seasons, and hitting the 30-goal mark five times.

The 35-year-old is the longest-tenured member of the Bruins and has learned from leaders like Bergeron, David Krejci and Zdeno Chara along the way. And with Bergeron and Krejci both retiring this summer, a void in leadership was left behind on and off the ice.

Earlier this month Marchand said leading the team well was more important than being named the captain. And now he’ll get to do both for Boston as he enters his 15th NHL season.

Marchand is the 21st captain in team history.

