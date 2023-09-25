CANAAN — The 5th Annual Maine’s Garlic Festival will happen Saturday, Oct. 7 and Sunday, Oct. 8 at Lake George Regional Park in Canaan.

For event information: www.mainegarlicfest.com; 207-474-1292

The 5th annual Maine’s Garlic Festival facilitated by “Crazy 4 Garlic” and Lake George Regional Park is moving across the lake to the Park’s East side in order to accommodate event growth. This traditional Maine Fall festival with a garlic twist will happen Oct. 7-8, starting both days at 9:30 a.m. and ending Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m.

Lots of live music both days featuring solo acoustic artists Lee Sykes, and Chris Ross; Chicago style blues by Matt and the Barnburners, along with Back Woods Road, a 6-piece bluegrass band, on Saturday. On Sunday, folk oriented artists, Scott Cole, Brian Richmond, and Sagittarius Rising will perform.

Sample fresh garlic creations and local produce, along with great food and local craft spirits. There will be local artwork, artisan crafts, and recreation activities along with plenty of fun stuff for the kids. All happening lakeside amidst the colors of Fall in the surrounding hills.

Admission is only $5 for adults, kids 12 and under are free. Parking on site or utilize the free parking shuttle for the overflow parking site. For more information please visit www.mainegarlicfest.com.