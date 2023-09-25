BANGOR – The University of Maine at Augusta is excited to invite all aspiring veterinary professionals to an engaging and informative info session at the UMA Bangor campus. This event, hosted by the UMA veterinary technology program, promises an exclusive opportunity to explore the world of veterinary technology and learn about the outstanding educational offerings available at UMA.

Event Details:

Date: Monday, Oct. 2

Time: 5-7 p.m.

Location: UMA Bangor campus

Address: Veterinary Technology Clinic – Camden Hall, 25 Texas Ave, Bangor, ME

This event is free and open to anyone interested in pursuing a career in veterinary technology.

The UMA veterinary technology program has a strong reputation for producing highly skilled professionals in the field of veterinary medicine. This info session aims to provide prospective students with valuable insights into the program, its curriculum, and the state-of-the-art facilities available for hands-on learning.

What to Expect:

Meet Faculty: Attendees will meet the dedicated faculty members and other students of the program. Tour the veterinary technology clinic: Experience a guided tour of UMA’s cutting-edge clinic, where participants will see the tools and technologies used in veterinary practice.

Admissions Guidance: UMA’s Admissions Team will be available to assist prospective students in navigating the admissions process, answering questions, and providing valuable information about scholarships and financial aid.

UMA’s veterinary technology program offers a comprehensive curriculum that combines classroom instruction with practical hands-on experience. Students gain the knowledge and skills required for a rewarding career in veterinary medicine. The program is fully accredited and prepares students to sit for the Veterinary Technician National Exam.

For more information and to RSVP for the event, please visit UMA Info Session – Veterinary Technology at https://www.uma.edu/admission/events/info-sessions/.



UMA transforms the lives of students of every age and background across the State of Maine and beyond through access to high-quality distance and on-site education, excellence in student support, civic engagement, and professional and liberal arts programs. For more information, please visit www.uma.edu.