The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Castine is pleased to announce that 10 501c3 non-profit organizations have been awarded Pulliam Grants for 2023. The Deborah Pulliam Social Justice Grants were created to honor the memory of the late Deborah Pulliam, a longtime member of the Congregation and benefactor for social justice causes. This year’s grants total $50,000. We are honored to announce grant funding for the following organizations:

But Still I Am One – $5,000 – to establish host homes for Waldo County young adults (16-21) who are home insecure.

Downeast Community Partners – $5,000 – to support an Elder Navigation program in Hancock County.

Hancock County Habitat for Humanity – $5,000 – to build an addition for a local family who fosters youth in the corrections or welfare system.

Hatch Community Youth Fund – $5,000 – to offer scholarships for year-round youth for participation in sports and recreational activities.

Healthy Island Project – $5,000 – to address food insecurity on Deer Isle.

Maine Family Planning – $5,000 – to purchase medical supplies for Ellsworth Family Planning.

OHI (Brewer Area Food Pantry) – $5,000 – to fund food and transportation of donations

Opiate-Free Island Partnership – $5,000 – to purchase harm reduction tools, increasing awareness of their availability in the Deer Isle/Stonington Community

St. Francis Community – $5,000 – to purchase a heat-pump water heater

Volunteers for Hancock County Jail Residents – $5,000 – to purchase books, stamps, supplies, technology and assist in prisoner advocacy.

Thanks to the foresight and generosity of Deborah Pulliam, UUCC is able to use its gifts to make our world a better place. Pulliam Grants are awarded annually and are open to 501c3 organizations doing social justice work of all kinds. Applications, deadlines, and ground rules for the 2024 round of grants will be published early next year on our website, www.uucastine.org.