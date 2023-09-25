WALTHAM – The Waltham-Eastbrook Youth Association will hold its first turkey shoot of the season on Sunday, Oct. 1. The group was formed 12 years ago to raise funds for various scholarships for the kids of the two towns, and have given out close to $20,000 to date, including several college scholarships. The primary fundraiser has been the turkey shoots which are held every Sunday in October at the shooting range located off of Route 200 in Waltham from 10 am. until noon.

There are events for .22 rifles, 12 & 20 gauge shotguns, and an open category that has seen everything from bows & arrows to hunting caliber rifles. Shooting is at paper targets, with frozen turkeys going to the winner of each of the 15 events. This has been a great social event as well as a chance to test your shooting skills. The local 4H club provides refreshments, and spectators are always welcome.