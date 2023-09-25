By Kim Brawn

We project a lot onto October. Thoughts turn to scenes of brilliant foliage, creative costumes that scare and delight, and pumpkin spice-infused everything. Sometimes October plays the unpredictable card, in politics they call it the October surprise (think tall FBI guy turned author), sometimes it’s a very jolting surprise like I had waiting for the bus at the corner of Van Ness and California in San Francisco on Oct. 17, 1989.* Hopefully this October will be full of comfortable fall rituals and surprises of the interesting and exhilarating kind. The Thompson Free Library in Dover-Foxcroft has a myriad of ways to spend your autumn days.

Rescheduled from August, Ed Linz returns to TFL on Thursday, Oct. 5 at 6 p.m. to tackle the Vietnam War, the topic of his latest book “A Filthy Way to Die”. Ed, an engaging presenter, will discuss the origins of the war and memories of it from his Naval Academy classmates who fought on the ground, in the air, at sea, and on the rivers and canals. This will be an interactive session seeking comments and thoughts from those in attendance.

Bias is the topic of discussion for TFL’s Philosophy Circle on Friday, Oct. 6 at 3:30 p.m. Can anything be unbiased? Who gets to determine bias and how is it determined? Our own implicit biases can definitely surprise us. There are many philosophical and psychological angles to approach the subject. All are welcome, prior attendance not necessary.

“Family Fun Night” will crank up the spooky vibes on Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 5:30 p.m. with Halloween-themed activities. Enjoy snacks, play games, and have fun! All are welcome.

TFL’s Reading Group meets on Thursday, Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. to talk about “People of the Book” by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Geraldine Brooks. While it received plenty of high-profile praise, an online review by Daniel De Kay caught my eye, “This is a book-lover’s book. Coursing through history with diversions into social upheaval, love affairs, botany and biology, it’s an engrossing voyage across centuries.” Copies of the book are available at the library.

Here’s a surprising duo: Michael Good, a birding guide and naturalist (who’s not an author) and Sandra Neily, a Northwoods mystery writer (who’s not a birder). Now what could they have in common? Come find out on Thursday, Oct. 19 at 6 p.m. as Michael, the biologist and Maine guide, and Sandra, the award-winning author of “Deadly Turn and Deadly Trespass”,

team up for what’s sure to be an intriguing program.

Sometimes I swear we have a poltergeist in the front rooms at the library. A noise will surprise me, I go to investigate and find no one there (or so it seems?). But soon, a gaggle of ghosts and goblins will be on full display as kids and teens trick or treat for books on Halloween (Tuesday, Oct. 31) from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Get a free book whether you wear a costume or not. Original front doors will be open.

Be sure to check out our upcoming book displays where we celebrate indigenous authors and stories (Indigenous Peoples’ Day is Monday, Oct. 9) and offer up some “wicked” good reads.

Who knows what’s in store as we breeze into October, crunching through a carpet of fallen leaves. Fingers crossed you have lots of warm-apple-cider-sweater-weather moments as you cheer on your favorite teams — with no seismic surprises. But remember to include frequent trips to the library in your rites of fall, we still have a surprise or two up our sleeve.

*6.9 magnitude Loma Prieta earthquake struck that day.



TFL hours: Tuesday and Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday and Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visit our website thompsonfreelibrary.org, our Facebook page, Instagram @tf_library, or contact us at thompsonfreelibrary@gmail.com or 207-564-3350. All programs are free & open to the public. When possible, we livestream events via Facebook.