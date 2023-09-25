A Mexican national faces up to 20 years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine for entering the country without permission after being removed twice, according to the U.S. attorney’s office in Maine.

Alberto Beltran-Martinez, 44, pleaded guilty Monday in U.S. District Court in Bangor to entering the country after being removed.

In April, a Border Patrol agent from the station in Van Buren pulled over Beltran-Martinez and six others in a van in Hamlin near the U.S.-Canada border.

He had been from the country in September 2006 in Laredo, Texas, and in April 2021 in Del Rio, Texas and had not obtained the consent to reapply for admission, according to the U.S. attorney’s office

Beltran-Martinez, who also faces five years of supervised release, will be sentenced after the U.S. Probation Office completes a presentence investigation report.