Historically, Republicans championed limited government, but now I think they are abusing their power in a fact-free impeachment inquiry. I believe the MAGA Republicans are distorting the rule of law, another Republican value, by appealing to those Americans who have abdicated reason in favor of slanderous rhetoric.

Yelling, posturing and offering the existence of a reportedly vanished whistleblower, they spew a false equivalency between the twice-impeached, four-times indicted ex-president and the baseless claims of a disappeared whistleblower. U.S. Attorney David Weiss, appointed by Donald Trump, has been investigating Hunter Biden since 2019, and he has not demonstrated any illegal link between President Joe Biden and Hunter Biden’s business affairs. Instead, they rely on ad hominem arguments to inflame public opinion.

How sad that so many members of Congress have exchanged honor for a fistful of power. A democracy cannot survive unless its people and their representatives practice our American values of honesty and integrity. If MAGA Republicans continue to trash those values, I believe we will end up living in an autocracy like Russia, North Korea and China, where martial law replaces the right to bear arms, where one wealthy class rules the disenfranchised masses and where government-ordered assassinations obliterate political protest.

Unfortunately, many citizens do not know their history. A former history teacher, I have seen huge gaps in the teaching of history and civics, a knowledge deficit that may extinguish our democracy. It’s never too late to learn the truth and vote them out.

Mary Johnson

Bangor