The three men killed in a single-car crash early Sunday morning were identified by police Monday afternoon.

Jon Ferreira, 47, of Levant, Mason Harlow, 35, of Dedham and Carl Vincent, 50, of Holden were all killed in a crash on Phillips Road near Merryman Road around 2:30 a.m., the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Toyota Prius was speeding westbound when it went off the road into a ditch and hit a culvert before rolling over. The car belonged to Vincent.

Police did not release any information about what led to the crash or who was driving.

Ferreira, a Bangor native, started acting in local theater around 1988. He acted in plays across the eastern United States for more than 20 years and led historical tours. He launched his own history tour, Bangor By Foot, this summer.

Correction: A previous version of this story misspelled Jon Ferreira’s name. It has been updated.