The Subway restaurant in Hampden permanently closed this month, resulting in the layoffs of 15 people.

The restaurant, located at 7 Western Ave., closed Sept. 19, according to a sign posted on the front door. Boards were nailed across both doors Tuesday afternoon.

Fifteen people lost their jobs due to the closure, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification.

“Patty and her staff are deeply saddened and sincerely thank you for your business,” the sign said.