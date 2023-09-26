A 15-year-old hiker was rescued Sunday after he fell 60 feet on Tumbledown Mountain.

Kyle Lund, 15, of Dixfield was hiking off the trail with a friend on a steep section of Tumbledown Mountain, near the Loop Trail, about 1:50 p.m. Sunday when he slipped and fell 60 feet, according to Mark Latti, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

During the fall, Lund suffered a compound fracture of his left leg, Latti said Monday.

Rescuers hiked more than a mile to reach Lund. Given the severity of his fracture, the rescuers decided Lund needed to be airlifted.

Game wardens and other rescuers, including volunteers from Franklin Search and Rescue, Mahoosuc Mountain Rescue and members of the Weld, Wilton and Carthage fire departments, stabilized Lund and carried him on a backboard up the mountain to an open area, where a Maine Forest Service helicopter was able to lower a crew.

That crew secured Lund and lifted him to the helicopter about 5 p.m.

The forest service then flew Lund about two miles to an ambulance, which brought him to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington before he was later transferred to Maine Medical Center in Portland for treatment.

Tumbledown Mountain is located in Township 6 North of Weld.