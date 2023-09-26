Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the high to mid-60s from north to south, with sunny skies throughout the state. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Austin Theriault of Fort Kent called U.S. Rep. Jared Golden a “nice guy,” but basted him as “part of the problem.”

Robert Ireland, 48, of Old Town had his first appearance Monday afternoon from the Piscataquis County Jail

For some, hunkering down with a seasonally appropriate book written in or about Maine is the only way to truly enjoy autumn.

“We love trying new things, and good food makes people happy.”

Lance Ingerson said it was one of the hardest decisions he’s ever made. But he said, “you’re only a dad once.”

Big wins helped some Maine high school football teams end the first half of the regular season on a strong note.

The Black Bears are 0-4. Here are the aspects of their game they’ll have to improve if they want to win a game this season.

Joyce and Jim Murray didn’t have to wait long after setting out on this year’s moose hunt before lucking into a nearly 800-pound bull.

Donnell Pond Public Lands consists of more than 14,000 heavily forested acres that include rugged mountains and isolated ponds and lakes.

50 years ago, the energy crisis officially began. And it hasn’t ended.

Republican calls for scrutiny of DHHS after 8 guardianship deaths

Military, first responders and health care workers can see Dropkick Murphys for free

Mexican national faces up to 20 years for entering country after being removed twice

Caribou man pleads guilty to involvement in Maine drug trafficking ring

Madawaska-Edmundston bridge to be closed for 2 extra days

3 men killed in Glenburn crash identified

4-year-old who went missing in Hampden found seriously injured

2 hospitalized after Ellsworth police cruiser crashes into SUV

These are the candidates running for Ellsworth City Council

Rumford police chief takes to Facebook to explain what happens after arrests

Franklin County hopes to start distributing opioid settlement money by the end of the year

2 sophomores lead Belfast to field hockey win over Nokomis in battle of unbeatens