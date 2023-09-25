Update: Police say the child fell into a pool after going missing from the preschool and is expected to make a full recovery.

A young boy was seriously injured after going missing in Hampden on Monday morning.

Hampden police say they were called to a location on Kennebec Road for a report of a lost 4-year-old. When they got there, they learned that the child had been found at a nearby residence and was seriously injured.

CBS 13 reported that the child went missing from Highland Preschool.

The child was brought by ambulance to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center. Police did not provide additional details about the cause or extent of the child’s injuries.