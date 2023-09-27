A 4-year-old boy was seriously injured after falling into a pool when he went missing in Hampden on Monday morning, but is expected to make a full recovery.

On Monday morning, Hampden police were called to a location on Kennebec Road for a report of a lost 4-year-old. When they arrived, they learned the child walked away from an enclosed playground at his preschool and fell into a pool at a nearby residence and was seriously injured, according to a statement from Hampden police.

Preschool staff “immediately” found the boy and began resuscitating him, police said.

First responders “provided advanced life support care” while the child was taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, police said.

He was still in the hospital as of Wednesday but is expected to recover from his injuries, according to police.

Hampden police are investigating how the child was able to fall into the pool.

CBS 13 reported that the child went missing from Highland Pre-School.