ORONO — The University of Maine will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the LGBTQ+ student club, Wilde-Stein, with two events in October taking place both on campus and online.

Wilde-Stein was an early LGBTQ+ student club founded in September 1973. It was one of many student groups that appeared on college campuses across the United states during the gay liberation movement. Wilde-Stein actively engaged the state of Maine in discussions about civil rights and united Maine’s LGBTQIA+ people by holding the Maine Gay Symposium. While many of these early queer groups dissolved over the years, Wilde-Stein has remained in existence for 50 years, changing to meet the needs of its members over time.

An exhibit on the founding of the club, Those who will know Pride; The Start of the UMaine’s Wilde Stein Club, will be unveiled at 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 13 at Fogler Library. The exhibit will also be accessible online.

The exhibition will be followed at 2 p.m. by Wilde-Stein: 50 years, an open discussion, over Zoom and in person at the Buchanan Alumni House. The discussion will include current members of Wilde-Stein and one of the eight original founding members, Steve Bull. Audience participation is encouraged.

All events are free, but attendees are asked to register beforehand by filling out an online form.