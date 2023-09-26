Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

A safe, sustainable and efficient transportation network is at the heart of keeping Greater Bangor thriving. Over the past year, BACTS — the Bangor Area Comprehensive Transportation System — has worked to update a long-range plan for the roads, bridges, trails, sidewalks and transit service in a region that includes portions of Bangor, Bradley, Brewer, Hampden, Hermon, Milford, Old Town, Orono, Orrington, the Penobscot Nation and Veazie. The plan establishes the collective vision and goals of the region — and it guides decision-making and prioritizes investments.

As the chair of the BACTS Policy Committee, I invite people to review and give input on the draft plan. The plan’s vision states that Greater Bangor “will have a safe and sustainable transportation network, including infrastructure and services,that support equity, efficiency, and community goals.” The resulting plan lays out a set of priority projects aimed at addressing the vision and the changing needs of the region. We want to know how well the plan reflects the vision and needs of the region.

BACTS is offering multiple ways for people to review the draft plan and provide feedback, including a virtual public meeting from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 4. Visit bactsmpo.org to learn more. Feedback is being collected on the plan through Oct. 19. The BACTS Policy Committee will consider the plan for adoption in November 2023.

John Theriault

Chair

Bangor Area Comprehensive Transportation System

Bangor