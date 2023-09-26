U.S. Rep. Jared Golden announced Tuesday that he and his wife are expecting their second child.

“Izzy, Rosemary, and I are excited to welcome a new member to our family this spring. Our hearts are filled with love and we are looking forward to life as a family of four,” Golden said in a statement.

Jared and Isobel Golden revealed in November 2020 that they were expecting their first child. Their daughter Rosemary was born in May 2021.

The news comes as the Democrat prepares for the 2024 midterms and his fourth term representing the 2nd Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Golden, 41, has a considerable head start on his challengers, reporting more than $826,000 in donations from January through June, ending the period with about $611,000 in cash on hand.

Golden, a Marine veteran of the U.S. wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, has repeatedly taken heat from progressives in his party for voting with Republicans and against fellow Democrats on several issues, including on student debt relief, a defense budget with abortion limits, gun regulations and President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” plan.

He is the most conservative House Democrat on economic issues in both this Congress and the last one while leaning slightly more liberal on social issues, according to VoteView. Golden has taken more progressive stances on issues like tribal rights and campaign finance reform, and Republicans point out that he most often votes with his party.

Three Republicans are vying for their party’s nomination to challenge Golden next year. Former NASCAR driver and Fort Kent native Austin Theriault announced his bid this week, joining mortgage broker Robert Cross of Dedham and fellow first-term lawmaker Michael Soboleski of Phillips, who represents District 73 in the Maine House.

Kevin Ball, an unenrolled candidate, also has entered the 2nd District race.