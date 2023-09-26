ORONO, Maine – In a game between two evenly-matched teams, the outcome can sometimes boil down to a single play or one individual effort.

That was the case in Tuesday’s Class A North field hockey game between Brewer High School and Lewiston at the University of Maine’s field hockey complex.

Brewer junior forward Allie Flagg finished off a scintillating dash with a well-placed shot in the second period to lead the Witches to a 2-0 triumph.

Flagg added an insurance goal off a penalty stroke with 5:55 remaining in the contest as Brewer improved to 5-2-1 while Lewiston fell to 4-3.

It was Brewer’s third win in its last four games and Lewiston’s third loss in its last four.

Junior center midfielder Jordin Williams assisted on Flagg’s game-winner as she alertly spotted the open Flagg in the middle of the field and threaded a perfect pass to her off a free hit.

Flagg did the rest, racing 25 yards into the circle before cleverly weaving through several defenders and slicing from left to right across the circle before tucking her shot inside the near post.

“We practice that all the time. It’s a daily routine. It’s not the first time we’ve done that in a game,” said Flagg. “That’s how we score.

“Going across to the right is my move,” grinned Flagg.

Both teams had good chances, but there weren’t many as both defended well and received solid goaltending.

Flagg was awarded a penalty stroke after a nice pass from Laura Stewart enabled her to race into the circle alone, as the Blue Devils had sent numbers forward to try to get the equalizer which left them exposed at the back.

Just as she was going to shoot, she was tripped by a Blue Devil which earned the penalty stroke.

Flagg didn’t get much on her penalty stroke, but it rolled past the right foot of Lewiston goalie Sarah Mack and into the cage.

“I heard them say ‘Look at [Mack’s] eyes.’ So I looked at the opposite side [to Mack’s left] and I went the other way but the shot wasn’t very strong. It was luck, ” Flagg said with a chuckle.

Brewer junior goalie Maci Morneau played a vital role in preventing the Blue Devils from equalizing after it was 1-0.

Lewiston standout midfielder Fiona Landry made a nice little pass to Siara Laliberte in the middle of the circle, but Morneau read the play and smothered Laliberte’s shot in her pads.

She made another important pad save later in the third quarter when she came out to absorb a reverse hit by Lauren Cote.

Each team generated a series of chances during goalmouth flurries in the second half but couldn’t capitalize.

Morneau finished with seven saves for Brewer, while Mack made five for Lewiston.

The Brewer defense received stellar performances from junior Isabella Pierce and sophomores Delaney McDonough and Sayde Persaud.

“McDonough and Persaud were forwards before this year but they moved back to defense because of [low] numbers. We have only 15 players on our team and 12 that can play,” said Brewer coach Jamie Emerson. “So they needed to move back and they’ve stepped it up so much. They work hard every single day.”

Emerson added that her team “didn’t play our best, but we wanted it more.

“So we played a full game because we wanted to go out there and get that win,” Emerson added. “They gritted it out.”

Flagg and Willilams were Brewer’s offensive sparks.

Hardworking senior Landry shone for Lewiston as did senior midfielder Gabriella Thomas and senior forward Olivia Crowley. Sophomore Cote was a constant threat up front.

“The girls played hard and never gave up and that’s all I can ask for,” said Lewiston coach Jenessa Talarico. “We had just as many opportunities as they did, but we couldn’t put it in the net. It was a good game both ways.”

Brewer will travel to take on Old Town on Friday at 4 p.m., while Lewiston will entertain Gardiner on Friday at 6 p.m.