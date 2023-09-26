University of Maine second-year football coach Jordan Stevens is going to stick with senior quarterback Derek Robertson — despite the fact the Black Bear offense is ranked 97th or worse among 122 Football Championship Subdivision teams in five major offensive categories.

The Black Bears, 0-4 overall and 0-2 in the Coastal Athletic Association, will host Stony Brook (0-4, 0-3) on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at Morse Field in Alfond Stadium in Orono.

The Black Bears are 116th in points per game (9.8), with other statistics including total yards, third-down efficiency, rushing yards and passing yards all coming in at 97th or worse. They have scored just 13 second-half points.

While Robertson’s performance plays a part in UMaine’s rough start, it’s just one of several factors that the team must improve upon if it wants to win a game this season. And there are strategies the team can pursue to maximize its potential moving forward.

Robertson has completed a respectable 56 percent of his passes, but hasn’t thrown a touchdown pass and has been intercepted five times. He has thrown for 602 yards, which is an average of just 8.6 yards per completion.

He is also not a running quarterback. He has been sacked nine times for 58 yards and has a net total of minus-55 yards on 14 carries.

Stevens said that Robertson, a team captain, has been a “terrific” leader. The coach said every player is evaluated by the coaching staff after each game and that Robertson needs to improve his play.

“But our offensive line also needs to improve and is working hard towards that. A lot of areas around Derek are improving and need to continue to improve to help him out,” Stevens said during Monday’s weekly conference coaches media call.

Robertson certainly isn’t the only reason for the Black Bears’ offensive woes and it’s unfair to point the finger just at him.

There are times he isn’t getting the protection he needs from the offensive line. His receivers aren’t getting separation from the defensive backs, forcing Robertson to hold on to the ball longer than he should have to and making him more susceptible to sacks.

There have also been a handful of drops, including one by Trevin Ewing that could have been a TD pass against William and Mary.

UMaine did not bring in an experienced quarterback from the transfer portal. Back-up quarterbacks Anthony Harris, a senior, and redshirt freshman Ayden Pereira, a good runner, have combined to throw just one career pass. That was by Harris this season, and it was an incompletion against Florida International University.

UMaine’s play selection has also been questionable.

Trailing 14-12 with 4:37 remaining in the third quarter at FIU, the Black Bear coaching staff decided to pass up a short field goal and try to pick up a first down on fourth-and-three at the FIU 6-yard line.

The Black Bears turned the ball over on downs after a 1-yard running play. That field goal would have proved enough to win the game.

Going for it on fourth-and-one is one thing, but fourth-and-three in a stacked box near the goal line is a real gamble, especially when you call a running play.

But the biggest obstacle has been the schedule.

UMaine has lost to a Football Bowl Subdivision team in FIU and three nationally ranked Football Championship Subdivision schools. They include No. 2 North Dakota State, No. 4 William and Mary and Rhode Island, which had been ranked 17th before losing to Villanova last weekend.

Football Bowl Subdivision programs have 22 more scholarships than Football Championship Subdivision teams and many more resources.

UMaine is one of the few schools that normally plays such high-caliber competition. The team is 4-26 all-time against Football Bowl Subdivision schools.

Having a brutal schedule early in the season and getting off to an 0-4 start can be demoralizing to a team.

The good news is the play of the defense has been encouraging, with sophomore linebacker Darius McKenzie (team-high 34 tackles), junior cornerback Kahzir “Buggs” Brown (24) and Boston College transfer and tackle Izaiah Henderson (24) leading the way.

UMaine is 76th in yards allowed per game (397.8) and 78th in points per game allowed (30).

It does have to improve in third down situations, where opponents have successful 52.6 percent of the time. That is tied for 113th worst in the Football Championship Subdivision.

The Black Bears have seven games remaining on their schedule and they are capable of winning all seven. They could also lose all of them, too.

In moving forward, they need to establish a running game to take pressure off Robertson. True freshman Tristen Kenan is averaging 4 yards per carry and graduate student John Gay is averaging 6.1 per touch.

Leading returning receiver Montigo Moss has just eight catches and they need to get him the ball more — even if they have to shorten his routes. Let him use his athleticism to pick up extra yards after the catch on a quick route.

And don’t be afraid to throw a gadget play or two at the opposing defense to keep them guessing.