AUBURN – Great Falls Comedy Club announces more live stand-up comedy hitting the stage on Saturday, Sept. 30.

Make laughter a priority and be part of the fun on Saturday as host Ian MacDonald brings a one-of-a-kind talent, Andrew Donnelly, to the mic along with guests Angela Sawyer and Mike Levinsky. Doors at 7, show at 7:30.

Tickets can be found at https://www.greatfallscomedyclub.com or purchased at the door. Great Falls Comedy Club is located inside Craft Brew Underground at 34 Court Street, Auburn, under the red awning.

For more information contact the club at info@greatfallscomedyclub.com or by phone at 207-200-5366.