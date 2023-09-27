BIDDEFORD — Maine’s five Area Agencies on Aging have partnered to launch the AgeWise Maine Initiative to support immunization efforts for older adults and adults with disabilities across the state. The AgeWise Initiative is made possible through a $733k grant provided by USAging’s Aging and Disability Vaccination Collaborative and funded by the U.S. Administration for Community Living. The ADVC distributes grants that enable organizations across the aging and disability networks to perform an array of vaccination promotion activities.

Launched early this month, AgeWiseMaine.org serves as an education hub and searchable database of upcoming immunization clinics throughout Maine.

AgeWise Maine will host vaccine clinics to provide over 8,000 vaccinations to Maine residents throughout the grant period. The AgeWise Maine vaccine clinics will offer flu, COVID and RSV vaccinations at locations across the state. Adults of all ages can be vaccinated at the AgeWise Maine clinics, although AgeWise Maine is focused on bringing vaccine clinics to areas where older adults and adults with disabilities can easily access them. The grant will support efforts taking place through April 2024, including during flu season and the Medicare Open Enrollment period, when older adults are encouraged to ensure they are up to date on immunizations.

In addition to hosting vaccination clinics, The AgeWise Maine Initiative will educate older people and people with disabilities across the state about the importance of staying up-to-date on immunizations in order to remain healthy. AgeWise Maine will host outreach and education events and distribute education materials in person and across several media channels statewide.

“According to the CDC, we’ve been seeing a gradual decline in vaccination rates among Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries 65 years and older in recent years, and we know that coverage for adults living in rural areas is lower than those living in suburban areas,” said Megan Walton, CEO of Southern Maine Agency on Aging. “This Initiative will help all Mainers stay up-to-date on immunizations to protect them and their families from serious illness. Through vaccine clinics, transportation support, and other resources, we’re removing a lot of the barriers that older adults and adults with disabilities face in accessing the resources they need to stay healthy.”

Upcoming vaccination clinics include:

Portland Public Library

5 Monument Square, Portland

September 27, 2023; 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Spectrum Generations Cohen Community Center

22 Town Farm Road, Hallowell

September 28; 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Tafton Center

19 Elm Street, Sanford

September 28, 2023; 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Fort Kent Senior Center

20 Pine Street, Fort Kent

October 2; 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

A searchable database of upcoming vaccination clinics around the state is available online at agewisemaine.org.



The AgeWise Maine Initiative is a partnership between Maine’s five Area Agencies on Aging. Funded through a grant from USAging, the Area Agencies on Aging will be working to ensure older adults and adults with disabilities in Maine have increased access to vaccines through education efforts and immunization clinics. More information can be found online at AgeWiseMaine.org.