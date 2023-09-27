PORTLAND — Spinnaker Trust is pleased to announce that Serena Amlie and Kelsey Lowe have joined its Employee Stock Ownership Plan practice, as the firm continues to strengthen its capacity to offer customized trustee services for ESOPs and their related transactions.

Serena Amlie, CFA, ASA, joins Spinnaker as an ESOP client advisor and will be based in Saratoga Springs, New York. Serena will collaborate closely with ESOP clients to develop customized strategies that align with their financial goals and employee ownership objectives, as well as manage ESOP-related transactions and annual valuations of company stock. She began her career in business valuation performing appraisals of companies for ESOP transactions, annual ESOP updates, estate and gift tax matters, shareholder disputes, and divorces. Serena holds the Accredited Senior Appraiser designation from the American Society of Appraisers and has a BSBA in finance from Xavier University.

Kelsey Lowe joins Spinnaker as an ESOP account administrator with over 15 years of experience. Kelsey will work closely with the ESOP team to support clients with administrative and account servicing responsibilities as well as retirement plan administration requirements. After earning her BS in business administration from the University of Maine, Kelsey worked for Actuarial Designs & Solutions and EPIC Retirement Plan Services providing third party administrative services to clients. Kelsey lives in Westbrook with her family.

“An increasing number of organizations are exploring employee stock ownership plans as a viable succession strategy,” said Amanda V. Rand, Esq., principal, president, and chief Executive of Spinnaker Trust. “Serena and Kelsey bring valuable expertise to Spinnaker that will allow us to continue to provide the highest level of service to our ESOP clients and help them build strong foundations for the road ahead.”

Since launching its ESOP practice in 2001, Spinnaker Trust has worked with close to 100 clients of all sizes and industries nationwide.

“With Serena and Kelsey joining our team, we are well positioned to meet the evolving needs of our clients,” said Jeannine Pendergast, CPA, Principal and ESOP Client Advisor. “Our team is dedicated to staying at the forefront of the ESOP market, ensuring that our clients receive tailored solutions that drive both their success and the prosperity of their employees.”

Spinnaker Trust was recently named one of the 2023 Best Places to Work in Maine for the fifth consecutive year, recognized and honored as a place of employment that benefits the state’s economy, its workforce, and businesses.

About Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust is a Maine bank chartered as a non-depository trust company that manages over $2.5 billion for a global clientele. Spinnaker provides a wide range of financial services, including investment management, trust and estate planning, tax services and ESOP trustee services. Spinnaker brings technical expertise, broad knowledge and integrity in judgement, all while embracing new technology as a means to improve the client experience. Founded in 2001, Spinnaker guides their clients toward their investment goals, helps them manage and grow their assets and works hard to ensure that their legacy is ready and waiting for future generations. For more information, visit http://www.spinnakertrust.com.