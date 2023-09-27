A United States military veteran has the opportunity to win a free townhouse in Bangor this November.

A new subdivision is being built on a 12-acre parcel off Lancaster Avenue near Essex Woods. By the time construction wraps up in about a year, there will be 30 duplexes, or 60 single-family units, Maine Woods Development owner Emily Ellis said.

Concrete was recently poured for the townhome that will go to the veteran who wins Maine Woods Development’s giveaway. It will be finished by Veterans Day on Nov. 11, when keys will be given to the winner and the neighborhood’s first resident, she said.

The contest comes at a time when affordable housing is a great need in Bangor, and a free home has the power to change the trajectory of someone’s life. Ellis, whose father is a U.S. Army veteran, wanted to find a unique way to honor those who have dedicated themselves to the country and made sacrifices.

A new home is a chance for a fresh start and making new memories, she said.

“There are people who are selflessly stepping up to serve our country and willing to put their lives on the line,” she said. “If they can benefit, it’s my privilege to be part of that.”

Veterans who wish to be considered for the giveaway should apply online before Oct. 20. They will have to submit a 300-500-word essay about why they deserve the townhome. They must be willing to move to Bangor if they do not already live in the city, and this would be their permanent home, Ellis said.

The Maine Veterans Project is organizing a committee to go over the entries and select a winner, Ellis said. Names of veterans will be anonymous to keep the process fair.

The veteran should be able to afford electricity payments, Ellis said. There will also be homeowner association fees, which cover lawn care, snow plowing and fiber internet connectivity.

Once the subdivision is finished, it will have walking trails open to the public, she said.

“[The giveaway winner] should be someone who wants to be part of a new community,” she said. “We have the ability to set the tone with the person who settles here first.”

Bangor’s Planning Board approved Ellis’ application to build the 30-duplex subdivision last year. She estimated that over the last decade, she has built from 75 to 80 units in Bangor that range from rentals to houses.

In October of last year, a group of Bangor residents asked a court to overrule the city’s approval of the subdivision. It filed an administrative appeal against the city and Ellis in Penobscot County Superior Court, which Ellis said is still in process. A hearing to halt the legal proceeding is set for Oct. 17, according to court records.

Veterans interested in entering the giveaway should visit Maine Woods Development’s website.