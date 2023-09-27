If Congress fails to come to terms and the government shuts down at 12:01 a.m. Sunday, an outcome that seems increasingly likely, here’s how it might affect Maine.

Much of the impact will depend on the length and extent of the closure. In the last federal government shutdown, from Dec. 22, 2018 and to Jan. 25, 2019, many agencies had been funded in advance, taking the sting off the partial shutdown.

Still, the Congressional Budget Office estimated a loss of $11 billion from the gross domestic product during that period, and many federal workers saw gaps in their work or delays in their pay.

Maine’s nearly 12,000 civilian federal employees would either be furloughed or continue working with their pay delayed or coming from reserves. More than half the state’s federal employees work for the Navy, while the next largest sector is veterans’ affairs, followed by defense and the Army. Homeland Security and the Air Force appear lower on the list, according to data from the U.S. Office of Personnel Management.

Nonmilitary positions, in agriculture, interior, transportation, commerce, health and human services, justice and others, number fewer than 1,000 employees statewide.

Federal workers who are required to work through the shutdown, including law enforcement and air traffic controllers, would eventually be paid back thanks to a 2019 law passed during the last shutdown.

Non-essential federal employees could be furloughed depending upon how the Biden administration handles the shutdown.

Federal food assistance programs used by roughly 18,000 Mainers could be threatened, depending on the length of the shutdown and the reserves of the program.

Some federal branches have enough money from other sources that they can hang on for a little while under a government shutdown, while others stay mostly operational but narrow their services in some way.

Acadia National Park could close or see its staff reduced just as the fall foliage season is starting. Acadia and Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument are both managed by the National Parks Service.

Companies and communities working with the Environmental Protection Agency and Food and Drug Administration could see delays.

The U.S. Postal Service would remain open. It collects revenue from sales and doesn’t close when many other government programs do. Mainers will still be able to send and receive mail, and visit their local post office.

Likewise, the Federal Aviation Administration and Transportation Security Administration will keep airports open and flights running.

Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid are also considered essential, so those already in the programs shouldn’t see interruptions, but benefit verifications and the issuance of cards would stop, potentially causing serious delays for thousands of new applicants.

Federal courts would remain open. During the 2018-2019 partial shutdown, the federal courts had enough in the bank to stay open for three weeks according to the Congressional Research Service.