Credit: Courtesy of MaineFoliage.com

Fall foliage is becoming more intense across most of northern Maine with more consistently cool evenings.

According to this week’s fall foliage report, intense colors are visible across around 50 percent of the state, while leaves are starting to drop in the northernmost regions. Peak foliage is expected in northern Maine throughout next week, while colors will likely reach full vibrancy through the Maine Highlands by next weekend.

“We are still in the midst of shorter, sunny days, followed by crisp, cool nights without a killing frost, which helps accelerate the beautiful foliage colors that makes fall in Maine so special,” said fall foliage spokesperson Gale Ross.

As foliage continues to spread from north to south, the best viewing will be through the Penobscot and Kennebec Valley regions, as well as the Katahdin region. For those in western Maine hoping to take in the views, consider stopping by the Moxie Falls Scenic Area in the Forks.