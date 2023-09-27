Autumn leaves line the West Branch of the Penobscot River in front of Mount Katahdin on Sept. 25, 2010. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Bangor

A man takes off for a hike in the Rolland F. Perry City forest in Bangor in October 2014. Credit: Gabor Degre / BDN

The Bangor City Forest, formerly the Rolland F. Perry City Forest, is a popular place to catch fall views. 

The Bangor Land Trust is a community-based, non-profit land trust that protects and maintains a number of special landscapes and natural resources in the Bangor region, including vulnerable wetland habitats. 

Many of the areas are publically accessible, including the Central Penjajawoc Preserve; the Levant Wetlands Vantage Point; the Northeast Penjajawoc Preserve; the ​North Penjajawoc Forest; the Walden-Parke Preserve and the West Penjajawoc Grasslands.

Brownville

Gulf Hagas, a gorge and National Natural Scenic Landmark along the 100-Mile Wilderness, is seen in August 2014. Credit: Darren Fishell / BDN

Greenville

Bright autumn colors intermingle along a road crossing Pleasant Ridge in Greenville in October 2013. Credit: Brian Swartz / BDN

A 2.1-mile hike up Big Moose Mountain near Greenville offers a steady climb to the peak, which will offer a view of Moosehead Lake.

The mountain was home to the first full-time manned fire tower in the United States, and still offers an impressive vantage of the area.

Grindstone

A view of Katahdin and the Knife Edge trail, seen from a hut on the Penobscot River Trail system. Credit: Courtesy of Sarah Sindo

Kokadjo

Little Spencer Mountain rises above the horizon where a logging road cuts through Spencer Bay Township in northern Piscataquis County in this Oct. 1, 2013, photo. Credit: Brian Swartz / BDN

Millinocket

Bright fall foliage is seen on Sept. 27, 2014, in Millinocket. Credit: Courtesy of Debbie Daniels.

Katahdin Woods and Waters national monument

Sebec

A view over Sebec Lake in Peaks-Kenny captured in August 2020. Credit: Courtesy of Josh Palmer

Seboeis

Philpot Bridge at the southern end of Seboeis Riverside Trail in Penobscot County, Maine. Credit: Courtesy of Betta Stothart

The Seboeis Riverside Trail is a 7-mile trail that follows along the river in the wilderness region east of Baxter State Park.

With multiple opportunities for vantage points, as well as paddling opportunities, this river walk provides the perfect leaf-peeping opportunity.

Leela Stockley is an alumna of the University of Maine. She was raised in northern Maine, and loves her cat Wesley, her puppy Percy and staying active in the Maine outdoors.