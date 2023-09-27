Bangor
The Bangor City Forest, formerly the Rolland F. Perry City Forest, is a popular place to catch fall views.
The Bangor Land Trust is a community-based, non-profit land trust that protects and maintains a number of special landscapes and natural resources in the Bangor region, including vulnerable wetland habitats.
Many of the areas are publically accessible, including the Central Penjajawoc Preserve; the Levant Wetlands Vantage Point; the Northeast Penjajawoc Preserve; the North Penjajawoc Forest; the Walden-Parke Preserve and the West Penjajawoc Grasslands.
Brownville
Greenville
A 2.1-mile hike up Big Moose Mountain near Greenville offers a steady climb to the peak, which will offer a view of Moosehead Lake.
The mountain was home to the first full-time manned fire tower in the United States, and still offers an impressive vantage of the area.
Grindstone
Kokadjo
Millinocket
Sebec
Seboeis
The Seboeis Riverside Trail is a 7-mile trail that follows along the river in the wilderness region east of Baxter State Park.
With multiple opportunities for vantage points, as well as paddling opportunities, this river walk provides the perfect leaf-peeping opportunity.