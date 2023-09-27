A pickup truck driver was seriously injured Tuesday evening in a collision with a tractor-trailer in Clifton.

The crash happened about 6 p.m. on Route 9, according to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.

The pickup truck driver was airlifted to a local hospital with serious injuries, ABC affiliate WVII reported.

A sheriff’s deputy told the TV station that the pickup truck driver may have crossed the centerline before the collision.

Speed and impairment don’t appear to be factors, according to WVII.

The tractor-trailer driver wasn’t seriously injured.