Temperatures will be in the low 70s to high 60s from north to south, with sunny skies throughout the state.

The early debate over the rules highlight the careful balance required on a sensitive topic: who gets stopped and arrested.

Like Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, Maine’s senators are taking a more wait-and-see approach.

Those who worked closely with Dick Davies said his quiet work advocating for Mainers was ahead of its time and continues to shape the state today.

Windham Weaponry was known for AR-style rifles bought by the Maine State Police and other law enforcement agencies.

The death happened inside the store, Holden Police Chief Eduardo Benjamin said. No other people were injured or involved.

Almost nothing remains of Maine’s old horse-centric infrastructure, except for one increasingly rare thing: hitching posts.

The city is one of several in Maine and nationwide to have meetings hijacked by people spewing hate messages and conspiracy theories via Zoom.

The forum was timely in Aroostook County, where last week someone painted hate-filled graffiti at a Presque Isle church.

In a one-sentence, handwritten letter dated Sept. 14, Councilor James Morrison notified town officials that he was resigning but did not explain why.

Like a cross between a snowmobile and a giant drone, Thomas-John Veilleux’s one-man flying car is more hovercraft than helicopter.

The book follows Tymoteusz Tarnaszewski, a biology professor at Skowhegan College who refuses to comply with an administrative policy.

Head coach Molly Engstrom is optimistic to bring the new team to Connecticut for a season-opening series on Friday.

The outings are only one element of the course, which requires students to keep a journal about their experiences and read works by fishing authors.

“Rather than an outright ban, it grandfathered five North Zone waters where bass tournaments had been held in the recent past,” BDN Outdoors contributor Bob Mallard writes.

Biologist Keel Kemper said it’s more common to see smaller species getting drunk: “The smaller the animal, the smaller the liver.”

Jared Golden is having a 2nd child

Susan Collins and Jared Golden’s role in averting a government shutdown

Maine among 17 states suing Amazon for inflating online prices and overcharging sellers

Holden man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting 3 young girls

Hampden 4-year-old remains hospitalized with serious injuries

15 people laid off as Subway restaurant in Hampden closes

Owner of Caribou house destroyed in fire arrested for allegedly assaulting man

Electric buses are now transporting people around Acadia National Park

Judge sanctions Maine AG’s office for late disclosures in homicide cases

Man allegedly killed Augusta man after plan to scare him went wrong

15-year-old hiker rescued after 60-foot fall on Tumbledown Mountain

7 kids allegedly vandalized Lewiston school over weekend

Allie Flagg scores both goals as Brewer High field hockey tops Lewiston