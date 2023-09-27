Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the low 70s to high 60s from north to south, with sunny skies throughout the state. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Maine police want changes to traffic stop rules that aim to combat profiling
The early debate over the rules highlight the careful balance required on a sensitive topic: who gets stopped and arrested.
Angus King and Susan Collins won’t join calls for indicted NJ senator to resign
Like Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, Maine’s senators are taking a more wait-and-see approach.
Dick Davies, a Maine public advocate pioneer, dies at 76
Those who worked closely with Dick Davies said his quiet work advocating for Mainers was ahead of its time and continues to shape the state today.
Maine’s last big gunmaker shuts down after death of longtime owner
Windham Weaponry was known for AR-style rifles bought by the Maine State Police and other law enforcement agencies.
Maine Military Supply in Holden closed after death by suicide in store
The death happened inside the store, Holden Police Chief Eduardo Benjamin said. No other people were injured or involved.
Why these granite posts are outside some Maine homes
Almost nothing remains of Maine’s old horse-centric infrastructure, except for one increasingly rare thing: hitching posts.
Bangor strategizing how to prevent ‘Zoom bombing’ hate rants
The city is one of several in Maine and nationwide to have meetings hijacked by people spewing hate messages and conspiracy theories via Zoom.
Maine’s rural houses of worship urged to plan ahead to deal with hate crimes
The forum was timely in Aroostook County, where last week someone painted hate-filled graffiti at a Presque Isle church.
Bucksport councilor resigns, creating vacancy 2 months ahead of election
In a one-sentence, handwritten letter dated Sept. 14, Councilor James Morrison notified town officials that he was resigning but did not explain why.
This Mainer has big plans for his flying car
Like a cross between a snowmobile and a giant drone, Thomas-John Veilleux’s one-man flying car is more hovercraft than helicopter.
A fake Skowhegan college is the setting for Maine author’s latest book
The book follows Tymoteusz Tarnaszewski, a biology professor at Skowhegan College who refuses to comply with an administrative policy.
14 newcomers bring speed and experience to UMaine women’s ice hockey
Head coach Molly Engstrom is optimistic to bring the new team to Connecticut for a season-opening series on Friday.
Innovative English teacher takes Maine high school students fly fishing
The outings are only one element of the course, which requires students to keep a journal about their experiences and read works by fishing authors.
Maine’s compromise on bass tournament bans sets bad precedent
“Rather than an outright ban, it grandfathered five North Zone waters where bass tournaments had been held in the recent past,” BDN Outdoors contributor Bob Mallard writes.
How to tell if an animal is dangerous or just drunk
Biologist Keel Kemper said it’s more common to see smaller species getting drunk: “The smaller the animal, the smaller the liver.”
In other Maine news …
Jared Golden is having a 2nd child
Susan Collins and Jared Golden’s role in averting a government shutdown
Maine among 17 states suing Amazon for inflating online prices and overcharging sellers
Holden man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting 3 young girls
Hampden 4-year-old remains hospitalized with serious injuries
15 people laid off as Subway restaurant in Hampden closes
Owner of Caribou house destroyed in fire arrested for allegedly assaulting man
Electric buses are now transporting people around Acadia National Park
Judge sanctions Maine AG’s office for late disclosures in homicide cases
Man allegedly killed Augusta man after plan to scare him went wrong
15-year-old hiker rescued after 60-foot fall on Tumbledown Mountain
7 kids allegedly vandalized Lewiston school over weekend
Allie Flagg scores both goals as Brewer High field hockey tops Lewiston