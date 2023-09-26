Update: Police say the child fell into a pool after going missing from the preschool and is expected to make a full recovery.

A 4-year-old boy who was seriously injured after going missing in Hampden on Monday morning is still in the hospital.

On Monday morning, Hampden police were called to a location on Kennebec Road for a report of a lost 4-year-old. When they arrived, they learned the child had been found at a nearby residence and was seriously injured.

CBS 13 reported that the child went missing from Highland Preschool.

Hampden Public Safety Director Chris Bailey didn’t know what condition the child was in as of Tuesday afternoon and would not comment on how the child was injured. Bailey also declined to say where the child was found.

The child was immediately taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.