What is the problem with the city of Bangor? Amy Martin has seemingly done everything but jump through hoops to be allowed to have these chickens for her son.

This young man gets so much joy caring for these animals and it gives him a purpose. We certainly need that in our lives these days.

This article in the Bangor Daily was on the front page and rightfully so. Did any city official read all of the physical and emotional problems that C-Jay Martin has endured in his lifetime?

I wonder how many of us could overcome just a few of what he contends with every day.

Perhaps these city officials should go and meet him and watch how he interacts with his chickens.

I give his mom so much respect for being a great mom. Please don’t take C-Jay’s feathered friends from him.

Rules and or ordinances can be changed! Kindness is a virtue. Let’s show the world that Bangor, Maine, is a kind city.

Katheryn Larsen

Easton